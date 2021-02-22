Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Sell Rating on Antero Midstream (AM)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Antero Midstream (AM), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.3% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Hess Midstream Partners, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Antero Midstream with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on Antero Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $251 million and net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $273 million and had a GAAP net loss of $289 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company’s investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver fresh water from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. The company was founded on September 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.