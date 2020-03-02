Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Wells Fargo (WFC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Hold rating on Wells Fargo (WFC) today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.16, close to its 52-week low of $39.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Wells Fargo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.46, implying a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $44.00 price target.

Based on Wells Fargo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.5 billion and net profit of $2.87 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.11 billion and had a net profit of $6.06 billion.

