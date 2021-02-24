Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on TRONOX (TROX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained a Hold rating on TRONOX (TROX) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.12, close to its 52-week high of $21.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 69.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Archer Daniels Midland.

TRONOX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.20.

Based on TRONOX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $675 million and net profit of $896 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $768 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13 million.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in March 2012 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.