Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Trimble Navigation (TRMB) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 70.5% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trimble Navigation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.40.

Trimble Navigation’s market cap is currently $6.5B and has a P/E ratio of 12.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRMB in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Ronald Nersesian, a Director at TRMB sold 25,000 shares for a total of $1,138,000.

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.