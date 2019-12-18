Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Qorvo (QRVO), with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.60, close to its 52-week high of $116.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Maxim Integrated, and TE Connectivity.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.94.

Based on Qorvo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $83.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $32.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QRVO in relation to earlier this year. Last month, David Ho, a Director at QRVO sold 10,660 shares for a total of $1,089,665.

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products.