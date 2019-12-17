Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released today, Jonathan Demchick from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive (NUVA), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.80, close to its 52-week high of $77.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Demchick is ranked #1604 out of 5757 analysts.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.22, which is a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NuVasive’s market cap is currently $4B and has a P/E ratio of 84.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NUVA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development of minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. It offers cervical and spine fusion surgery, cervical plating, and posterior fixation products. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.