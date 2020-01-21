Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Monster Beverage (MNST)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Monster Beverage (MNST), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.00, close to its 52-week high of $67.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Monster Beverage with a $70.17 average price target, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Monster Beverage’s market cap is currently $36.19B and has a P/E ratio of 33.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNST in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands and Other.