Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Garmin (GRMN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained a Hold rating on Garmin (GRMN) today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.38, close to its 52-week high of $142.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodring is ranked #7428 out of 7489 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Garmin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Garmin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion and net profit of $334 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $361 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GRMN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Switzerland-based Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness.