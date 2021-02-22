Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Expeditors International (EXPD)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Expeditors International (EXPD), with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.28, close to its 52-week high of $98.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, US Xpress Enterprises, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Expeditors International with a $92.75 average price target, representing a -0.3% downside. In a report issued on February 16, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Expeditors International’s market cap is currently $15.82B and has a P/E ratio of 23.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXPD in relation to earlier this year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions. The company was founded by John M. Kaiser, Peter Rose, Wang Li Kou, Kevin Walsh, Hank Wong, George Ho, Robert Chiarito, and Glenn Alger in May 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.