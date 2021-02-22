Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Discovery (DISCK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Discovery (DISCK) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 63.0% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Discovery has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

Based on Discovery’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.56 billion and net profit of $300 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.68 billion and had a net profit of $262 million.

Discovery Communications, Inc. is a global media company that provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including digital distribution arrangements, throughout the world. The company operates its business through three segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks and Education. The U.S. Networks segment wholly owns and operates nine national television networks, including fully distributed television networks such as Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The Education segment consist curriculum-based product and service offerings. Discovery Communications was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.