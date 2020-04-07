Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on CIT Group (CIT)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on CIT Group (CIT), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.65, close to its 52-week low of $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CIT Group with a $38.50 average price target.

Based on CIT Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $578 million and net profit of $131 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $554 million and had a net profit of $91.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CIT in relation to earlier this year.

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.