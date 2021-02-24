Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Choice Hotels (CHH)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Choice Hotels (CHH), with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $109.03, close to its 52-week high of $114.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 64.1% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Caesars Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Hotels is a Hold with an average price target of $102.86, implying a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.50 and a one-year low of $46.25. Currently, Choice Hotels has an average volume of 258.5K.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. engages in hotel franchising and operations business. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with SkyTouch technology and international operations. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.