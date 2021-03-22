Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

In a report released today, Robert Kad from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.52, close to its 52-week high of $13.62.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BP Midstream Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.62 and a one-year low of $6.51. Currently, BP Midstream Partners has an average volume of 436.9K.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets includes interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.