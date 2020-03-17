Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Bok Financial (BOKF)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial (BOKF), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.87, close to its 52-week low of $42.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bok Financial with a $79.83 average price target, which is an 85.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $88.70 and a one-year low of $42.29. Currently, Bok Financial has an average volume of 264.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Funds Management.