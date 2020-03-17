Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Best Buy Co (BBY)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Best Buy Co (BBY), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Best Buy Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.60.

The company has a one-year high of $91.99 and a one-year low of $49.01. Currently, Best Buy Co has an average volume of 2.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBY in relation to earlier this year.

Best Buy Co., Inc. provides consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International.