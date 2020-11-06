Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson (BDX) today and set a price target of $262.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $236.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 70.3% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Becton Dickinson with a $273.71 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Becton Dickinson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.86 billion and net profit of $286 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.35 billion and had a net profit of $451 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancers. The BD Interventional segment provides vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

Read More on BDX: