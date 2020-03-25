Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Anaplan (PLAN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Hold rating on Anaplan (PLAN) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, PROS Holdings, and Veeva Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anaplan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.25, implying a 60.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.71 and a one-year low of $26.10. Currently, Anaplan has an average volume of 2.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAN in relation to earlier this year.

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

