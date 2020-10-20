Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Ameren (AEE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Ameren (AEE) today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameren with a $85.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ameren’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and net profit of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.38 billion and had a net profit of $179 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ameren Corp. operates as a public utility holding company that provides electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois. The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment consists of the natural gas business of Ameren Illinois. The Ameren Transmission segment primarily consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and ATXI. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More on AEE: