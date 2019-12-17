Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Hold Rating on Abiomed (ABMD)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed (ABMD), with a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.13, close to its 52-week low of $155.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abiomed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $226.00.

Based on Abiomed’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $13.07 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $50.13 million.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.