Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on Visa (V)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V), with a price target of $172.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.49, close to its 52-week low of $133.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 70.5% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Visa with a $218.35 average price target, a 54.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $214.17 and a one-year low of $133.93. Currently, Visa has an average volume of 11.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of V in relation to earlier this year.

