Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on Synovus (SNV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Buy rating on Synovus (SNV) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.97, close to its 52-week high of $40.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Synovus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.39, implying a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $40.00 price target.

Synovus’ market cap is currently $4.78B and has a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.18.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Columbus, GA.