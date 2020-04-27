Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ross Stores (ROST)

In a report issued on April 24, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ross Stores with a $111.26 average price target, a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Based on Ross Stores’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.41 billion and net profit of $456 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.11 billion and had a net profit of $442 million.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.