Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on Mastercard (MA)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA) today and set a price target of $359.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $317.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 83.9% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Trimble Navigation, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $369.00 average price target.

Mastercard’s market cap is currently $330B and has a P/E ratio of 45.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 362.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

