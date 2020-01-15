Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) today and set a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.80, close to its 52-week high of $141.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.69, representing a 2.7% upside. In a report issued on December 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $141.10 and a one-year low of $98.09. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average volume of 10.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.