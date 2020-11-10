Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on Guardant Health (GH)

In a report released yesterday, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Guardant Health (GH), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.80, close to its 52-week high of $118.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, NanoString Tech, and Thermo Fisher.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Guardant Health with a $130.00 average price target, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $118.97 and a one-year low of $55.90. Currently, Guardant Health has an average volume of 915.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.