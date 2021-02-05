Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD), with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 62.7% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.92, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $81.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $85.97 and a one-year low of $56.56. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 8.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 20,282 shares for a total of $418,620.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

Read More on GILD: