Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on East West Bancorp (EWBC), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for East West Bancorp with a $52.20 average price target, which is a 73.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on East West Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $188 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $173 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EWBC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.