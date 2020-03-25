Morgan Stanley Keeps a Sell Rating on Workiva (WK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Sell rating on Workiva (WK) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, PROS Holdings, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Workiva with a $36.00 average price target.

Based on Workiva’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $80.27 million and GAAP net loss of $16.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.72 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WK in relation to earlier this year.

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting and compliance. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.