Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Xerox (XRX)

Austin Angelo- March 25, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Hold rating on Xerox (XRX) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.15, close to its 52-week low of $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Seagate Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xerox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Xerox’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.37 billion and net profit of $818 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.37 billion and had a net profit of $137 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xerox Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm through its subsidiary provides printing and digital document products and services. The company was founded on March 11, 2019 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts