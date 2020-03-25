Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Xerox (XRX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Hold rating on Xerox (XRX) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.15, close to its 52-week low of $15.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.8% success rate. Huberty covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Seagate Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xerox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.67.

Based on Xerox’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.37 billion and net profit of $818 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.37 billion and had a net profit of $137 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Xerox Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm through its subsidiary provides printing and digital document products and services. The company was founded on March 11, 2019 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.