Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Hold rating on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 51.2% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Virtus Investment Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.50.

Based on Virtus Investment Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $146 million and net profit of $22.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a net profit of $2.16 million.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.