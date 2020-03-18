Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Texas Instruments (TXN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Texas Instruments (TXN) today and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Western Digital, and Lam Research.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Instruments is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.44, implying a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $135.70 and a one-year low of $93.09. Currently, Texas Instruments has an average volume of 5.81M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TXN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture semiconductor solutions for analog and digital embedded and application processing. It operates through the following segments: Analog, and Embedded Processing.