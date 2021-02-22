Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Store Capital (STOR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhorta maintained a Hold rating on Store Capital (STOR) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 53.5% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, New Senior Investment Group, and National Retail Properties.

Store Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.14.

Store Capital’s market cap is currently $8.58B and has a P/E ratio of 36.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.74.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.