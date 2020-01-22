Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Sempra Energy (SRE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Sempra Energy (SRE) today and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $158.37, close to its 52-week high of $158.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, South Jersey Industries, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sempra Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $160.63.

Based on Sempra Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.76 billion and net profit of $849 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.2 billion and had a net profit of $900 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SRE in relation to earlier this year.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, whose operating units invests in, developing and operating energy infrastructure, and provides gas and electricity services to their customers in North and South America.