Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Rapid7 (RPD)

In a report released today, Melissa Franchi from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Rapid7 (RPD), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.9% and a 41.8% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CyberArk Software, and Tenable Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rapid7 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $66.01 and a one-year low of $31.34. Currently, Rapid7 has an average volume of 621.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its product includes insight platform, which offers InsightVM, InsightIDR, InsightAppSec, and InsightConnect. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.