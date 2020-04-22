Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on MSCI (MSCI)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on MSCI (MSCI), with a price target of $299.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $317.00, close to its 52-week high of $335.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 41.1% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MSCI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $305.88.

MSCI’s market cap is currently $26.47B and has a P/E ratio of 48.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.40.

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers.. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.