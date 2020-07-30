Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Moelis (MC)

In a report released today, Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Moelis (MC), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.28.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moelis is a Hold with an average price target of $28.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Moelis’ market cap is currently $1.67B and has a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising, and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. It focuses on clients from large public multinational corporations to middle market private companies to individual entrepreneurs. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich, and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.