Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on MGM Growth Properties (MGP) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

MGM Growth Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.90.

The company has a one-year high of $34.37 and a one-year low of $11.43. Currently, MGM Growth Properties has an average volume of 1.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGP in relation to earlier this year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.