Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 58.6% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Live Nation Entertainment, and Charter Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.16.

Based on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24 million and GAAP net loss of $200 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $620 million and had a GAAP net loss of $77 million.

Liberty Media Corp. Liberty Braves owns a professional baseball club. The company is headquartered in the United States.