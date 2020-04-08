Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on JB Hunt (JBHT)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on JB Hunt (JBHT), with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JB Hunt is a Hold with an average price target of $108.90, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

Based on JB Hunt’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.45 billion and net profit of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.32 billion and had a net profit of $88.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBHT in relation to earlier this year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers. The DCS segment includes private fleet conversion and final-mile delivery services. The ICS segment provides a single-source logistics management for clients who intends to outsource their transportation activities. It offers flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, less-than-truckload, dry-van, and intermodal freight services. The JBT segment is responsible for full-load, dry-van freight that is transported via roads and highways. The company was founded by Johnnie Bryan Hunt, Sr. and Johnelle D. Hunt on August 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, AR.