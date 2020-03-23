Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Hub Group (HUBG)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Hub Group (HUBG), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hub Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.86, which is a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hub Group’s market cap is currently $1.46B and has a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hub Group, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its services include comprehensive intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, international transportation and other logistics services.