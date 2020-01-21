Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on GrubHub (GRUB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on GrubHub (GRUB) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Uber Technologies, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GrubHub is a Hold with an average price target of $42.17, implying a -24.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on GrubHub’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.15 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GRUB in relation to earlier this year.

Grubhub, Inc. operates as an online and mobile food-ordering company, which connects diners with local takeout restaurants. Its online and mobile ordering platforms allow diners and corporate businesses to order directly from takeout restaurants in the United States and London.