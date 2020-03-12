Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Edison International (EIX)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Edison International (EIX), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.45, close to its 52-week low of $54.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edison International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.75, implying a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Edison International’s market cap is currently $21.66B and has a P/E ratio of 15.74. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.63.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.