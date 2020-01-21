Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Ebay (EBAY)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on Ebay (EBAY) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Uber Technologies, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ebay is a Hold with an average price target of $40.52.

Ebay’s market cap is currently $29.14B and has a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace; Classifieds; StubHub, Corporate, and Others.