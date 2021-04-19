Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Cullinan Management (CGEM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on Cullinan Management (CGEM) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.35, close to its 52-week low of $27.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Cullinan Management has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.75.

Cullinan Management Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients.