Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Cloudflare (NET)

In a report released today, Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Cloudflare (NET), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 68.7% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Palantir Technologies, and Palo Alto Networks.

Cloudflare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.77 and a one-year low of $24.26. Currently, Cloudflare has an average volume of 4.69M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in California, Cloudflare, Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. The company operates a cloud platform and provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.