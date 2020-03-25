Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 55.9% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $25.00 average price target, representing a 96.2% upside. In a report issued on March 17, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Cinemark Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $789 million and net profit of $26.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $798 million and had a net profit of $19.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNK in relation to earlier this year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

