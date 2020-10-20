Morgan Stanley Keeps a Hold Rating on ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 40.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, Bright Horizons, and Equifax.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ARAMARK Holdings with a $29.86 average price target, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.22 and a one-year low of $9.65. Currently, ARAMARK Holdings has an average volume of 2.41M.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions. The FSS International segment covers food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping, provided to business, educational and healthcare institutions and in sports, leisure, and other facilities serving the general public. The Uniform segment comprises of rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance, and delivery of personalized uniforms and other textile items on a contract basis, and direct marketing of personalized uniforms, and accessories to clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.