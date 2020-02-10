Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on Zynga (ZNGA)

In a report issued on February 6, Matthew Cost from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Zynga (ZNGA), with a price target of $7.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.65, close to its 52-week high of $6.93.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynga is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.99, a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Zynga’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $559K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook.

Read More on ZNGA: