Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.64, close to its 52-week low of $82.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stanley Black & Decker with a $167.83 average price target, representing a 68.6% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $199 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $66.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWK in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James Loree, the President & CEO of SWK sold 62,261 shares for a total of $10,334,081.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions.