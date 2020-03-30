Morgan Stanley Keeps a Buy Rating on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Penske Automotive Group (PAG), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 37.7% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Group 1 Automotive, Sonic Automotive, and Lithia Motors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penske Automotive Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a one-year high of $53.82 and a one-year low of $19.99. Currently, Penske Automotive Group has an average volume of 363.8K.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments and Other. The Retail Automotive segment consists of retail automotive dealership operations. The Retail Commercial Truck segment is the dealership operations of commercial trucks in the U.S. and Canada. The Other segment is comprised of commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operation and other non-automotive consolidated operations. The Non-Automotive Investments segment is the equity method investments in non-automotive operations. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.